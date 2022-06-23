Police investigating teen’s shooting with pellet rifle

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenage boy is out of a hospital after being shot with a pellet rifle, according to Pulaski Police.

Police were called Wednesday to the emergency department at LewisGale Pulaski about a report of a boy having been shot in the head at a home on Henry Avenue.

Three juveniles and an adult were detained at that home for questioning, and police say the incident appears to have been intentional, though an investigation continues.

Police say the boy’s injury was not life-threatening.

