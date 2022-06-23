Pulaski first responders training for water and land rescues

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - First responders in the New River Valley are training for swift water rescues and search-and-rescue missions.

The Pulaski County Emergency Management team says it’s seen an uptick in these types of calls since the pandemic started.

First responders say training is necessary to save lives.

“We have to be very diverse in our training and stretch our resources a little further as other localities may have to, and we help each other out in the New River Valley,” Pulaski County Emergency Management Coordinator Brad Wright said.

The training involves classroom lessons followed by hands-on experience to help train first responders.

