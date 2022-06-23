Roanoke Co. named one of healthiest communities

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County has been named as one of the healthiest communities in the country.

US News and World Report put the county as number 133 out of 500 in the country.

Roanoke County ranked 24 points higher than communities across Virginia, and 14 points higher than national averages.

The ranking shows health has improved, as the county was 196 last year.

