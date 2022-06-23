A Roanoke favorite returns to downtown: Putt Around Downtown opens at Century Plaza

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Putt Around Downtown is back in Century Plaza, marking the official start of the summer season in downtown Roanoke. It’s one of the many events happening on the weekends for the next few weeks.

Businesses are getting ready for the increase of people downtown. The general manager of Well Hung Vineyard explained how busy the weekends can get.

“There’s always something going on, every weekend you can always find something to do, especially outdoors,” Bryan Raitter said.

Summertime events typically bring more people to downtown Roanoke. The dozens of locally-owned restaurants and shops are excited to see more customers.

“Just having that foot traffic on the sidewalk raises interest in downtown businesses,” Raitter said. “So people walking around, it just makes things more inviting, more welcoming, and it just has that excitement of something going on.”

Well Hung Vineyard sits right across the street from Putt Around Downtown. Raitter explained how he’s excited to see the downtown energy after the pandemic postponed festivals and events.

“Seeing things kind of swing back in a positive direction has been really cool and very encouraging,” Raitter said. “People relax a little bit and let their hair down, so to speak.”

Downtown Roanoke Incorporated’s marketing vice president said putt putt is meant to stay around Roanoke.

“We bought the course with the idea of being able to kind of pop it up and move it around downtown,” Jamie Clark said.

The putt putt course is open in Century Plaza from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Sundays, the course is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Customers can buy tickets online or in person before you step out on the course for five dollars a person. The course is open until July 17.

