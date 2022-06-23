Summer youth choir invites youth for food, fellowship and fun

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Youths who are 9 to 14 years old are invited to the Summer Youth Choir happening every Friday through August 17 at Straight Street in downtown Roanoke, at 333 Luck Avenue SW.

Rehearsals are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with complimentary dinner served every Friday evening.

No experience is necessary, no registration is needed, and the choir is free to join.

Summer Youth Choir is led by Reverend Steve Henderson of Roanoke Voices and Church of the Holy Spirit.

Two outdoor summer concerts will be performed.

To sign up, text or leave a voicemail with one of the organizers, Steve Henderson at 540-797-5258 or Lamoryae Mayo (Young Life) at 540-793-2279.

