Town of Brookneal looks to establish Cobblestone Hotels building

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BROOKNEAL, Va. (WDBJ) - Brookneal Town Council member Barbara LaPrade saw an issue develop years ago.

“We had a hotel on the upper end of town, but that was not something that one would invite relatives or friends to stay [in],” said LaPrade, citing issues with its quality.

Those thoughts led to a field filled only with vegetation. The field, across from Jeffress Funeral Home, could become the site of a major project for the town.

“A 45- to 54-unit hotel would probably suit the area,” said LaPrade.

She says they’re working to bring national hotel chain Cobblestone Hotels to the town. A new building, with several dozen units, could serve a variety of crowds.

“The leisure end would be the most prominent type of visitor, however, because of solar companies moving into the area... there’s a possibility of the business end coming into play,” said LaPrade.

She says aside from relieving lodging pressure, the hotel could help attract more business to the area.

“I believe it can be an opening to other types of businesses, restaurants staying open later, more fast food, so the possibilities are endless,” said LaPrade.

She says they hope to get it opened in the years ahead.

