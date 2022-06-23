Senators working to extend federal child nutrition waivers ahead of June 30 deadline

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (both D-VA) are working to extend federal waivers for child nutrition in the United States. The Child Nutrition COVID-19 waivers allow the free ‘grab and go’ meals for kids during the summer.

If the waivers expire next Thursday, children will have to eat at the meal locations.

With the deadline coming up quickly, Warner told reporters Virginia families can expect progress on the extension efforts within the next two days.

“We’re out of COVID, but I believe we ought to continue to allow that easier delivery of food, because all of these families apply for this free or reduced school lunch program even during the summer,” Senator Warner said. “We ought to keep the easier process in place.”

If the extension on the federal waivers doesn’t go through, there are still free meal options for children in southwest Virginia.

