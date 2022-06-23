Hometown Local
Woman arrested for attempted murder of Henry County deputies

Heather Hart mugshot
Heather Hart mugshot(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bassett woman is charged with four counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

About 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Martinsville-Henry County 911 got a call about a person on Pine Valley Road in Bassett hearing voices. The caller reported the person was armed with a handgun and was outside the home.

Four deputies responded, and as they approached the house, the person opened fire on them from a wooded area in an ambush-style attack, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The person fired multiple rounds at the deputies and retreated into the woods.

As the deputies looked for a place with good cover, the person moved through the woods and sporadically fired additional shots for about 20 minutes, according to the sheriff’s office. A tactical team from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded and found Heather L. Hart, 26,, taking her into custody.

She is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
Boutique Hotel Proposed for Crystal Spring Area
