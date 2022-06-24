Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

18-year-old man sent to prison for sexually abusing child, authorities say

Jason Procopio pleaded guilty to a sexual offense in North Carolina for sexually abusing a young child. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An 18-year-old North Carolina man was sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a 3-year-old child.

The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office reports Jason Procopio pleaded guilty to a first-degree statutory sexual offense stemming from an investigation that started in July 2021, as reported by WHNS.

Investigators said the abuse took place when Procopio was 18 and the victim was 3 years old.

“Every report of a sexual offense is taken seriously by the sheriff’s office,” Yancey County Sheriff Shane Hilliard said. “Our top priority is protecting the children of our community and holding sexual predators accountable.”

This week, Procopio was sentenced to 12-19 years in prison. The 18-year-old will be required to register as a sex offender and wear an ankle monitor upon release.

Copyright 2022 WHNS Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the Imagination Station's vans were involved in a car crash on June 22
20 kids sent to hospitals following crash involving day care vans
File photo of police lights.
Man shot in northwest Roanoke
Heather Hart mugshot
Woman arrested for attempted murder of Henry County deputies
Miss Virginia in Roanoke
Miss Virginia competition returns to the Star City
Police lights
Man killed in Franklin County crash

Latest News

(FILE)
What does the SCOTUS opinion on abortion mean for Virginia politics?
Afghan boys sit near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Aftershock in Afghanistan as quake toll rises to 1,150 dead
Reigniting Tesla fire
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks rally, driving Wall Street toward rare winning week
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How U.S. states have banned, limited or protected abortion