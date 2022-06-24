Hometown Local
Blacksburg minimum wage increasing to $15 an hour

The Town of Blacksburg is raising its minimum wage to $15 for town employees.
The Town of Blacksburg is raising its minimum wage to $15 for town employees.
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Minimum wage in Blacksburg is on the rise.

Starting July 1, all town employees will make a minimum of $15 an hour.

This increase will jump the minimum wage up from $11 an hour.

Town manager, Marc Verniel, says part of this increase is to help attract new workers to the town.

“Local governments, just like private industry, are facing staffing shortages so everybody’s looking at their compensation packages to make sure they’re competitive and they can hire employees so the local governments are doing the same thing,” Verniel said.

Current minimum wage in Virginia is $11 an hour with the goal of raising it to $15 an hour by 2026.

