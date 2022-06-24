Decreasing clouds Friday leads to sun for the start of the weekend

Stray shower possible this evening; most stay dry

Staying toasty throughout the weekend

Cold front brings changes for next week

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND

Happy Friday! Weather conditions for us today will be about the same as yesterday with highs ranging in the 80s. Dew points will read in the upper 50s and low 60s allowing us to still feel muggy while outdoors. We are starting off cloudy, but some sun is expected by later this afternoon. You don’t need the rain gear for today as high pressure stays parked nearby continuing to keep us mostly dry. There is a possibility that some moisture down to our south in North Carolina could possibly graze some of our southwest counties later this evening, but it would be a light shower if that happens.

Temperatures today will hit in the 80s area wide again. (WDBJ7)

Overnight lows will be warm in the 60s and low 70s with a few clouds present. Saturday will remain quiet and warm with a few showers/storms possible in the afternoon-evening. The shower and storm chance is not widespread so most will remain rain free. Highs on Saturday will remain in the 80s again, but we will be considered hot for Sunday as highs push back up into the 90s for some hometowns. Also by Sunday we raise our precipitation chances as a cold front marches east. This could lead to formation of late afternoon showers and storms, but widespread showers are likely on Monday.

Cold front crosses late Sunday and into Monday bringing widespread showers and scattered storms on Monday. (WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

Looks like Monday will start us off wet with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 70s and low 80s even into the middle of the work week. High pressure once again will dry us out by Tuesday with mostly sunny skies developing. We’ll also continue to get warmer and warmer later in the week. So by Thursday it is possible that the 90s could once again make a return to close out the month of June.

Temperatures will be cooler on both Monday and Tuesday thanks to a departing cold front. (WDBJ7)

