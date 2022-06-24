EARLY YEARS: Survival tips for long family road trips this summer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are we there yet? Parents, most of us have heard that question from our kids on those long family road trips.

Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs recently went on a 16-hour family trip to Maine, and is offering her advice on keeping young passengers happy on the road.

The key, Scaggs says, is preparation.

“The prep work began as soon as I said yes to this 16-hour adventure! I realized getting my kids mentally ready and excited for the trek was the most important first step. My daughter took the initiative to make a countdown poster and that was a special reminder of the building anticipation!” says Scaggs.

As you’re packing for that road adventures, Scaggs says there are essentials that you must bring along.

“Snacks, snacks and more great snacks! I made sure I had both nutritious food and treats that my kids love. The treats helped make the care ride feel special. My kids also picked out movies they wanted for the ride and helped back a backpack of small toys. That gave them ownership and responsibility for our trip, too! I also made sure everyone had tissues, napkins, and hand sanitizer within reach. It kept things more simple for me in the front seat,” says Scaggs.

And perhaps the most important piece of advice Scaggs has, is how to keep kids from asking the dreaded, “Are we there yet?” question.

“When things get tough, whether from traffic or messes in the backseat, take a deep breath and don’t forget the journey is part of the vacation! Call it an adventure! Make sure that your family knows the process of getting there is part of the fun - if you choose to see it that way. We loved marveling at how the landscape changed as we passed through other states. We enjoyed telling stories, listening to music and making each other laugh as we went along,” says Scaggs.

You can read more of these helpful family travel tips on Caitlyn’s blog, “Boldly Pursue.” Click this link to check it out.

