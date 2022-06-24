Give Local NRV Day raises over $500,000

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Non-profits throughout the New River Valley were on the receiving end of over $500,000 from Give Local NRV Day.

The YMCA at Virginia Tech received over $20,000.

“They can give whatever they want,” YMCA at VT Board Member Jim Lawrence said. “$5 or $500, we don’t care.”

That money is being used to provide fresh meals to those in need in the Blacksburg and Christiansburg communities through the YMCA’s Meals on Main program.

“This is going to make a huge difference for children in the community and the children are our future,” Lawrence said.

June 22, donations poured into more than 100 non-profits from almost 2,000 donors.

“When you give in your community, you’re investing in your neighbors, you’re investing in people that you’re working alongside, you’re helping folks who maybe have fallen on hard times,” Community Foundation of the New River Valley’s Lindsey Gleason said.

The Montgomery Museum of Art and History set a personal record this giving day. $36,000 dollars you’ll see put back into the museum.

“It definitely helps with general operating but the main point of the Give Local money is to increase our exhibits, our cultural programming, be able to do maybe some more sophisticated things with our exhibits that we’ve always done on a shoestring,” Montgomery Museum’s Special Projects Coordinator Becky Novy said.

This was the ninth year of Give Local NRV Day. These fundraisers have brought in over $2.6 million to area non-profits.

“It just shows how generous our community is, even when times are tight and we’re tightening our belts, money wise people just come out and want to give,” Gleason said.

