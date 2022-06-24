Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity in need of volunteers, funds

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Along Lynchburg’s Hillview Street, Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity volunteers are working diligently to get a home built for Beatrice Payne and her family.

“I love the volunteers. I’ve met a lot of people. I’ve made friends with a lot of people and a lot of them are signing the walls inside of my house so they’ll always be remembered,” said Payne.

But it’s people like these Habitat needs more of. According to Resource Development Manager Josh Gaston, the pandemic put a crunch on the number of volunteers they have. Now they need people who will help lead.

“We have a really big need, especially for regular crew volunteers. Those are volunteers that come out on Wednesdays and Thursdays and Saturdays, who are here, who learn the trade and learn how to build the home that we can rely on will help lead the groups we have coming,” said Gaston.

But the woes don’t end there.

The cost of supplies has gone up, having a direct impact on Habitat’s wallet and leaving them to ask for more sponsorships.

“After COVID, mostly because of supply chain issues, the cost to build a home has gone up 25% to 30%,” said Gaston. “Right now we’re looking at around $85,000 to $90,000 to build a home.”

Despite the troubles, they have several projects they’re committed to working on. And they’ll continue changing lives as they do that work.

“Once it’s built, they’re invited back to come look at it,” said Payne. “I told them the door will be open. I’ll be opening the door for them, let them come on in and take a look.”

