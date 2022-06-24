Man found shot to death in Wythe County driveway

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found dead Thursday morning in Wythe County with an “apparent gunshot wound to the chest,” according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

At 4:51 a.m. June 23, deputies were called to Stone Drive in the Gunton Park community. They found the victim dead in the driveway.

Virginia State Police are working with the sheriff’s office on the investigation.

The victim’s name will be released after family is notified.

