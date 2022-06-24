Roanoke City Health Department hosts first vaccine clinic for children under five

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Approximately 50 children were vaccinated today at Roanoke City Health Department’s first vaccine clinic for children under five. This comes after the CDC approved Covid-19 vaccinations for the age group.

Elizabeth Fettke was finally able to vaccinate her son against Covid-19 but she has been waiting months for this moment.

“As like parents of little kids we’ve done everything we can to keep them safe for two and a half going on three years now,” said Fettke.

She immediately signed up when she learned Roanoke’s Health district was hosting its first vaccine clinic for children under five. A spokesperson for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Christie Willis says they are trilled for children to receive the vaccine.

“Now about 450,000 children are newly eligible for vaccine ages six months up to five years old,” explained Wills.

Although the waiting period for the CDC to approve the vaccine was long, Wills says it was necessary.

“We know that the process was long. They wanted to make sure that these vaccines for very safe for this age group,” added Wills. “So, it took a little longer. But now we’re very confident that it’s a great protection for kids against covid”

After the pandemic pressed pause on many travel plans, Fettke says she’s now ready to take her family on vacation for the first time in three years.

“And I feel like it will give him some protection on the plane and when we travel,” said Fettke.

Click here to visit the Virginia Health Department website to sign up for the next clinic.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.