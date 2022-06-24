Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke County School Board approves funds for six new student resource officers

Roanoke County School Board member Mike Wray speaks with Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely at...
Roanoke County School Board member Mike Wray speaks with Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely at Thursday's Roanoke County School Board meeting.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Near the end of Thursday night’s Roanoke County School Board meeting, the board approved appropriating $180,000 from the personnel budget to help bring in six new student resource officers to elementary schools in Roanoke County.

“Having armed, trained, law enforcement certified school resource officers in our schools is an indispensable component of school safety and security,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of RCPS.

Dr. Nicely said the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office has offered to fund equipment, hire and train four part-time SRO deputies to supplement existing SRO police officers and SRO sheriff deputies. He said RCSO would be reimbursed the cost of salaries and is willing to hire and train two additional SRO deputies as long as they are reimbursed for equipment costs and salaries for those two as well.

Dr. Nicely also said the Roanoke County School Board will request that the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors will assume responsibility of this funding as a public safety need.

“As a former SRO and as well as Sheriff Orange as an SRO, we understand the importance of having people in our buildings to keep our kid safe. It’s one of my number one priorities as a parent, that we’re providing a safe environment for everybody,” said Brent Hudson, vice-chairman of the Roanoke County School Board.

Dr. Nicely said this will advance RCPS’s eventual goal of having an SRO in every school in Roanoke County.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from Montgomery County Fire-EMS of the crash scene Wednesday morning on 460 Eastbound.
Children injured in Blacksburg crash along 460
'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
Miner who died after being trapped identified, was new employee
Highs into the 80s with sunshine.
Hot, humid and quiet weather to end the week
Amtrak sets date for new daily Roanoke service
Police lights. (MGN)
Charges pending against two men after fatal crash in Botetourt County

Latest News

Roanoke County School Board members approved an updated policy when it comes to books in school...
Roanoke County School Board approves updated policy for books in school libraries
Seven month old baby receives the Covid-19 vaccine.
Roanoke City Health Department hosts first vaccine clinic for children under five
Danville's River District on Saturday afternoon.
Danville City and Pittsylvania County ask residents to fill out tourism survey
File photo of police lights.
Man shot in northwest Roanoke