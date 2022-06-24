Route 460 VDOT project near Montvale to be complete in July

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One Bedford County VDOT project is nearing completion.

The Route 460 “S” curve realignment project outside Montvale is scheduled to be complete in July.

A spokesperson says the project was all about improving safety in the area.

Drivers have been able to enjoy all lanes being open for a little while now.

“This project has been discussed for many years and it’s very rewarding to bring it to fruition, but the safety improvement will certainly be a benefit for everyone who uses this stretch of Route 460,” said Jason Bond, VDOT spokesperson.

The work that remains, Bond says, is on things like drainage.

