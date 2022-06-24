Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Route 460 VDOT project near Montvale to be complete in July

The Route 460 project outside Montvale.
The Route 460 project outside Montvale.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One Bedford County VDOT project is nearing completion.

The Route 460 “S” curve realignment project outside Montvale is scheduled to be complete in July.

A spokesperson says the project was all about improving safety in the area.

Drivers have been able to enjoy all lanes being open for a little while now.

“This project has been discussed for many years and it’s very rewarding to bring it to fruition, but the safety improvement will certainly be a benefit for everyone who uses this stretch of Route 460,” said Jason Bond, VDOT spokesperson.

The work that remains, Bond says, is on things like drainage.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of the Imagination Station's vans were involved in a car crash on June 22
20 kids sent to hospitals following crash involving day care vans
File photo of police lights.
Man shot in northwest Roanoke
Heather Hart mugshot
Woman arrested for attempted murder of Henry County deputies
Miss Virginia in Roanoke
Miss Virginia competition returns to the Star City
Police lights
Man killed in Franklin County crash

Latest News

Courtesy: Big Island Volunteer Fire Company
Bedford Co. overturned tractor-trailer closes Rt. 501
Photo from Montgomery County Fire-EMS of the crash scene Wednesday morning on 460 Eastbound.
Children injured in Blacksburg crash along 460
WDBJ7
Victims being treated after crash along Valley View Blvd. NW
Man dies after motorcycle crash along Blue Ridge Parkway