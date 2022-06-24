Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

VDH reports second presumed case of monkeypox

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. The World Health Organization will convene an emergency committee of experts to determine if the expanding monkeypox outbreak that has mysteriously spread outside its usual zones should be considered an international public health emergency.(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting a second presumed case of monkeypox in the state.

Preliminary testing was completed by the Department of General Services Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services and confirmed the Orthopoxvirus infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will now do testing to confirm the monkeypox virus.

The patient is a man from northern Virginia who was exposed out of state. The man is isolated at home.

The health department will be monitoring the man’s close contacts.

The first case in Virginia was confirmed in May.

Multiple countries are experiencing an outbreak of the virus.

“To date, most, but not all, cases have occurred in persons who identify as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men (MSM). Few hospitalizations and one death have been reported globally in this outbreak thus far. As of June 23, CDC had reported 3504 cases of monkeypox identified in 44 countries; 173 cases were reported in the United States,” a release said.

Monkeypox is a potentially serious illness characterized by a type of rash.

“Monkeypox is a rare disease in the United States and based on the information currently available about the evolving multi-country outbreak, the risk to the public appears to be low.” said State Epidemiologist Lilian Peake, MD, MPH, Director of the Office of Epidemiology at VDH. “VDH continues to monitor this disease and provide guidance to medical providers in Virginia to be on the lookout for possible monkeypox cases and report them to their local health districts. We encourage anyone who has symptoms and potential exposure described below to consult their healthcare provider.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two of the Imagination Station's vans were involved in a car crash on June 22
20 kids sent to hospitals following crash involving day care vans
File photo of police lights.
Man shot in northwest Roanoke
Heather Hart mugshot
Woman arrested for attempted murder of Henry County deputies
Miss Virginia in Roanoke
Miss Virginia competition returns to the Star City
Police lights
Man killed in Franklin County crash

Latest News

The protest comes after Friday morning's SCOTUS decision.
Virginia’s abortion laws will not change with SCOTUS Roe v. Wade decision: How local organizations are reacting
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol...
Juul can keep selling e-cigarettes as court blocks FDA ban
Virginia Women Impacted by Roe v Wade Ruling
Virginia Women Impacted by Roe v Wade Ruling