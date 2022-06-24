Virginia Tech star Keve Aluma signs free agent deal with Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WDBJ) - Thursday’s NBA Draft came and went without Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma hearing his name called.

However, he is still getting a chance to play in the pros, signing Friday as a free agent with the Memphis Grizzlies, per an ESPN report.

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma has agreed to a free agent deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, a source told ESPN. The 6'9 big man was a first-team All-ACC player last season. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 24, 2022

The first-team All-ACC selection averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for Tech last season, and he’ll have a chance to compete for an NBA roster spot during the summer.

