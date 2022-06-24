Hometown Local
Virginia Tech star Keve Aluma signs free agent deal with Memphis Grizzlies

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) takes a foul shot in the first half of an NCAA college...
Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) takes a foul shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina during semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Friday, March 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WDBJ) - Thursday’s NBA Draft came and went without Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma hearing his name called.

However, he is still getting a chance to play in the pros, signing Friday as a free agent with the Memphis Grizzlies, per an ESPN report.

The first-team All-ACC selection averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for Tech last season, and he’ll have a chance to compete for an NBA roster spot during the summer.

