Hot and humid through the weekend

Rain and cooler weather returns early next week
Hot and humid with an isolated shower or storm.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
  • Hot and humid through the weekend
  • Storm chances increase through the weekend
  • Cold front brings changes for next week

THE WEEKEND

We are starting of with mild and humid conditions today. Temperatures will warm quickly into the 80s and a few 90 degree temperatures to the East. A few showers/storms possible in the afternoon-evening and at this time it looks to be isolated to the mountains. The shower and storm chance is not widespread so most will remain rain free.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon.
A few isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon.

On Sunday our highs push back up into the 80s and 90s for some hometowns. Rain and storm chances increase as a cold front marches east. This could lead to formation of late afternoon showers and storms, but widespread showers are more likely on Monday.

A front moves through on Monday.
A front moves through on Monday.

NEXT WEEK

Looks like Monday will start us off wet with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 70s and low 80s even into the middle of the work week. High pressure once again will dry us out by Tuesday with mostly sunny skies developing. We’ll also continue to get warmer and warmer later in the week. So by Thursday it is possible that the 90s could once again make a return to close out the month of June.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Right now our area will not see any impacts from tropical systems. The Atlantic is considered quiet now, but it is possible within the next 5 days a new tropical system may form. The National Hurricane Center has highlighted a system that could form off the coast of Africa. If this strengthens, it would be considered unusual for this time of year based on how far south it is.

The National Hurricane Center is keeping their eyes on one system that could strengthen off the...
The National Hurricane Center is keeping their eyes on one system that could strengthen off the coast of Africa.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

