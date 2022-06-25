Hometown Local
Local filmmaker premiering new film

A NRV filmmaker will be debuting his new film at The Grandin Theatre on June 29.(wdbj7)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A New River Valley film maker is getting ready for the premier of his new short film.

It tells the story of the 1909 death of Ocee Snead featuring many local actors and local history.

Richard Maitri’s film “I, Miss Virginia: Ocey’s Death” will premiere June 29 at The Grandin Theater with a red carpet showing and question and answer session. The showing begins at 7 p.m.

“Being form Montgomery County and having gone to this school in middle school form sixth grade to eight grade back in the seventies, everyone who went here knows the legend” Maitri said.

Maitri plans to schedule showings around the Christiansburg area for more people to see the film after Wednesday’s showing.

