Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church gives back to the community

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many who stopped by to pump gas at the Mt. Pleasant Citgo Quik Mart received a great surprise this morning.

Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church paid for the first 20 dollars of their gas purchase. With the recent gas price surges, the church is hoping to ease the pain for anyone who showed up. Outreach Ministry Chair Kim Gembala said there were no strings attached to the blessing.

“We really hope people leave here today feeling good knowing that something good is happening around them,” said Gembala.

The church said it was simply there to spread love.

“In fact, we had one lady that pulled in and our pastor serviced her car and when she left she said I can’t remember the last time I had twenty dollars’ worth of gas money in this vehicle,” explained Gembala. “So, that was a real blessing to us too.”

The church was able to pay for 70 people’s gas during the 2 and a half hours they were at the station.

