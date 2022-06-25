Hometown Local
New Freedom Farm prepares to welcome American Legion Riders on Saturday

By Will Thomas
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - More than a hundred motorcycles with the American Legion Riders will make a pit-stop at New Freedom Farm on Saturday. It’s all part of the annual Virginia Legacy Run. The honorary road captain this year is also Buchanan’s own Jimmy Eubank.

The event focuses on raising money for the American Legion’s Scholarship Foundation. Which helps raise money for kids of veterans who have died since 9/11.

New Freedom Farm is hosting the riders for a ceremony, some live music, food and fun. The Asia Bronte Band featuring Lewis Stump is this year’s performer.

”These people are heroes. They fought for my right to even be there in the first place and I’m so grateful and humbled by that,” said Asia Sawyer.

New Freedom Farm encourages the community to get out and show their support as the riders drive-in around 12:30 on Saturday. The event will go from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at New Freedom Farm in Buchanan.

