One hurt in Williamson Road shooting

(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke City Police confirm one person was hurt in a shooting on Williamson Road Friday night.

The police department confirms that a shooting on the 3700 block of Williamson was called into dispatch at approximately 10:19 p.m. Friday.

Police say that the victim made it to the hospital, and had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers interviewed the victim at the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened at the same time the cruise in was happening in the area, as part of the Star City Motor Madness, and the area was congested with cars. WDBJ7 is told at this time there is no danger to the public, but a suspect was not found on scene.

Roanoke Police say anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text RPD at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Officers say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

