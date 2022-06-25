Virginia lawmakers react to SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The decision made today is the right decision. It also supports states rights and now we have an opportunity for elected officials to make the decision that was not available yesterday,” said Republican Sen. Stephen Newman, who represents District 23.

“It’s disappointing because it creates classes of citizenship across this country,” said Democratic Sen. Creigh Deeds, who represents District 25.

The Supreme Court’s decision won’t impact abortion laws in Virginia currently. But Republicans and Democrats are expecting bills will be introduced in the 2023 general assembly to restrict abortion access.

“I am 100 percent pro-life and I will support any bill that protects the life of the unborn,” said Newman.

“I would anticipate that we are going to stand strong as we have in the past, and we will protect the rights of women to make their own healthcare decisions in Virginia,” said Deeds.

Republicans have the majority in the House but Democrats still hold a slim majority in the 40-person Virginia Senate. That majority will play a vital role in any legislation becoming law early next year.

“The Governor’s put forward a bill that talks about making sure that those infants that are feeling pain at 15-weeks are not aborted. I’m hopeful that people on both sides of the aisle will be able to support that measure,” said Newman.

“There are already some of my colleagues that have press releases that say they are going to do x, y and z. There will be efforts to do that both from the house and from the senate, I don’t think those efforts will be successful,” said Deeds.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.