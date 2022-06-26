Hometown Local
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested

The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or when the boy died or how long his body had been in the freezer.(Source: GoFundMe)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (Gray News) - A 30-year-old woman has been arrested after the decomposing body of her 3-year-old son was found in a basement freezer in the family’s westside Detroit home.

Police Chief James White told reporters that officers and members of Child Protective Services discovered the body Friday morning during a welfare check at the house where five other children lived. It isn’t clear how or when the boy died or how long his body had been in the freezer.

White did not describe the state of decomposition. An autopsy will attempt to determine the manner and cause of the boy’s death.

White described living conditions inside the home as “poor.”

Authorities have not released the mother’s name.

Toni Haynes, who identified herself as the victim’s grandmother, told The Detroit News his name was Chase Allen and that he was blind.

She said she and other family members had called Child Protective Services “dozens of times.”

Haynes set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Chase’s funeral and for necessities for his siblings, who she said are between the ages of 3 months and 9 years.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

