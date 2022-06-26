Eight people injured, two in critical condition after shooting in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA, Co. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that left multiple people injured.

At around 1:30 am Sunday morning, deputies say the 911 Center in Pittsylvania County received a call in reference to multiple gunshot victims.

Rescue and law enforcement responded to the 1200-block of Kerns Church Road in the Sutherlin community.

Law enforcement report they found 8 gunshot victims; 2 of those victims are in critical condition. The remaining six victims of the eight have non-life threatening gunshot injuries.

There is estimated to have been over 100 attendees at this party/gathering when the shooting occurred.

Law enforcement from Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police and the Danville Police Department remain on scene collecting evidence and are interviewing witnesses.

Investigators say a motive for the shootings have not yet been established.

We are asking anyone who may have information on this investigation please call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement office.

Updates will be provided later today.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.