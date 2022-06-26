Floyd Jewelry seeking answers after break in

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The owner of the Floyd Jewelry Store is asking for help in identifying those responsible for a June 24 break in.

Surveillance footage shows two people breaking into the store around 2 a.m.

The store is still trying to calculate the damages but says thieves stole at least $40,000 with of jewelry.

Floyd Jewelry’s owner Sarah Sowers says the store has been running for 28 years, and nothing like this has ever happened before.

“I never realized how personal it would feel,” she said.” I mean, it’s very upsetting, you realize how many years you’re going to have to work very hard to just get back to where you were and to recoup the money that was lost.”

Sowers is asking for help in identifying the two people responsible for the damage or the car they drove, a 2011 to 2013 style gray Volkswagen Jetta.

If you have any information, you can share that with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office by calling (540) 745-9334.

