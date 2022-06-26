Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Floyd Jewelry seeking answers after break in

Thieves broke into Floyd Jewelry on June 24
Thieves broke into Floyd Jewelry on June 24(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The owner of the Floyd Jewelry Store is asking for help in identifying those responsible for a June 24 break in.

Surveillance footage shows two people breaking into the store around 2 a.m.

The store is still trying to calculate the damages but says thieves stole at least $40,000 with of jewelry.

Floyd Jewelry’s owner Sarah Sowers says the store has been running for 28 years, and nothing like this has ever happened before.

“I never realized how personal it would feel,” she said.” I mean, it’s very upsetting, you realize how many years you’re going to have to work very hard to just get back to where you were and to recoup the money that was lost.”

Sowers is asking for help in identifying the two people responsible for the damage or the car they drove, a 2011 to 2013 style gray Volkswagen Jetta.

If you have any information, you can share that with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office by calling (540) 745-9334.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hurt in Williamson Road shooting
Courtesy: Lynchburg Police
Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center vandalized
WDBJ7 photo
Eight shot, two in critical condition after shooting in Pittsylvania County
Police respond to areas of Campbell Avenue SE after a report of a nearby shooting in Roanoke...
Man injured after shooting in Downtown Roanoke
Dulce Gomez, 15, went missing the afternoon of June 25
Chesterfield teen missing, sister believes she’s ‘gone against her will’

Latest News

Some storms/rain possible Monday thanks to the passage of a cold front.
June 26: Evening Forecast Update
Radford Fairlawn Daily Bread working to meet increased
WDBJ7 Plus Sunday Afternoon News Update
WDBJ7 Plus Sunday Afternoon News Update
Roe v. Wade Vulnerable Population Impact
Roe v. Wade Reversal May Impact Vulnerable Populations