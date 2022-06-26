Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Meet Miss Virginia 2022: Victoria Chuah

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Miss Victoria Chuah is the new Miss Virginia. She accepted her crown and sash from Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre Saturday night in Roanoke.

Chuah, came to the three-day pageant representing as Miss Arlington.

She says this is not the first time she has participated in the pageant. In 2019, she was runner-up and returned to compete the following year.

During the finals, Chuah performed ballet en pointe during the talent competition.

She says her platform is inspired by her brother. Her platform is 4A: Awareness & Advocacy for Adults with Autism. She hopes to build more programs for adults with autism.

Her new title comes with a $20,000 scholarship a spot in the Miss America pageant and a $2,000 award. The Miss America pageant is scheduled for December.

Chuah says she is excited to serve Virginia and begin the ABC tour across the state.

Miss Virginia’s Teen 2022, Ayana Johnson, was also crowned Saturday. She came to the finals representing the Roanoke Valley.

You can read more about Chuah and all the ladies involved in the 2022 Miss Virginia finals on their website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hurt in Williamson Road shooting
Courtesy: Lynchburg Police
Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center vandalized
Dulce Gomez, 15, went missing the afternoon of June 25
Chesterfield teen missing, sister believes she’s ‘gone against her will’
The protest comes after Friday morning's SCOTUS decision.
Virginia’s abortion laws will not change with SCOTUS Roe v. Wade decision: How local organizations are reacting
We start off dry with cloudy skies before some spotty showers/storms build in.
Cold front approaches today with scattered storms

Latest News

Meet Miss Virginia 2022 - Victoria Chuah
Meet Miss Virginia 2022 - Victoria Chuah
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 26, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 26,2022
Eight shot, two in critical condition after shooting in Pittsylvania County
One person injured after shooting in Downtown Roanoke