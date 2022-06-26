Meet Miss Virginia 2022: Victoria Chuah

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Miss Victoria Chuah is the new Miss Virginia. She accepted her crown and sash from Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre Saturday night in Roanoke.

Chuah, came to the three-day pageant representing as Miss Arlington.

She says this is not the first time she has participated in the pageant. In 2019, she was runner-up and returned to compete the following year.

During the finals, Chuah performed ballet en pointe during the talent competition.

She says her platform is inspired by her brother. Her platform is 4A: Awareness & Advocacy for Adults with Autism. She hopes to build more programs for adults with autism.

Her new title comes with a $20,000 scholarship a spot in the Miss America pageant and a $2,000 award. The Miss America pageant is scheduled for December.

Chuah says she is excited to serve Virginia and begin the ABC tour across the state.

Miss Virginia’s Teen 2022, Ayana Johnson, was also crowned Saturday. She came to the finals representing the Roanoke Valley.

You can read more about Chuah and all the ladies involved in the 2022 Miss Virginia finals on their website.

