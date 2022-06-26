Multiple emergency crews respond to New River drowning Saturday

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - First responders from around the New River Valley worked Saturday afternoon to handle a drowning recovery from a local river.

Pulaski County Emergency Management reports the recovery happened on the New River along Parrot River Road.

Teams worked with resources from Montgomery County and Radford City.

We’ll update this article as this story develops.

