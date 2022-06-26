Hometown Local
Multiple emergency crews respond to New River drowning Saturday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - First responders from around the New River Valley worked Saturday afternoon to handle a drowning recovery from a local river.

Pulaski County Emergency Management reports the recovery happened on the New River along Parrot River Road.

Teams worked with resources from Montgomery County and Radford City.

We’ll update this article as this story develops.

