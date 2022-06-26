One person injured after overnight shooting in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police confirm one person was injured in an overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke.

Police officials say it happened five minutes before midnight on the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE.

Police say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, a suspect is still at-large and police are investigating.

Roanoke Police say anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text RPD at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Officers say calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.