Senior Alert issued for 62-year-old woman out of Alexandria

Courtesy: Virginia State Police(Virginia State Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDBJ) - Jennifer Holmes, 62 of Alexandria, has been reported missing Saturday night.

According to the Virginia State Police on behalf of the Alexandria City Police Department, Holmes stands at five-feet-seven inches and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and grey hair in a ponytail.

Holmes suffers from a cognitive impairment, raising the threat from her disappearance to her health and safety.

Holmes was last at around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cameron Run Regional Park in Alexandria. She was potentially wearing a white t-shirt (Bell Family Reunion, blue sweat pants with a red stripe down the side, and carrying a brown purse.

It is believed she is traveling on foot in an undetermined direction.

Contact 703-746-4444 with information.

