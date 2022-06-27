7@four: Family Fun Time fundraiser at Hot Shots
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Teri Nance with the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center joined the 7@four crew on Monday to share information about Wednesday’s Family Fun Time at Hot Shots Fundraiser, with proceeds benefitting the Center.
Music, a BBQ dinner, a cake walk, mini golf and a silent auction are among the festivities on June 29th from 3 - 8 p.m. at Hot Shots (13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy).
Vendors and sponsors who would like to be involved or who have any questions can contact 540-238-5509.
To purchase tickets, visit the event’s website.
