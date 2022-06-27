Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

7@four: Family Fun Time fundraiser at Hot Shots

Courtesy: Event marketing materials
Courtesy: Event marketing materials(Event marketing materials)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Teri Nance with the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center joined the 7@four crew on Monday to share information about Wednesday’s Family Fun Time at Hot Shots Fundraiser, with proceeds benefitting the Center.

Music, a BBQ dinner, a cake walk, mini golf and a silent auction are among the festivities on June 29th from 3 - 8 p.m. at Hot Shots (13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy).

Vendors and sponsors who would like to be involved or who have any questions can contact 540-238-5509.

To purchase tickets, visit the event’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
One dead, seven more shot at Pittsylvania Co. party
New River drowning along Parrot River Road.
Wythe County resident found dead in New River
Miss Virginia 2022 - Victoria Chuah
Meet Miss Virginia 2022: Victoria Chuah
Police respond to areas of Campbell Avenue SE after a report of a nearby shooting in Roanoke...
Man injured in shooting in Downtown Roanoke
Sheetz Convenience Store
Sheetz drops some gas prices to below $4

Latest News

Camrett Logistics is on the receiving end of Volvo's newest model of fully electric truck
Volvo turns keys to newest electric truck over to Camrett Logistics
Lynchburg roads closed to accommodate protests
Here’s what’s happening for Independence Day weekend
Brugh Coffee Co. is being sold to Chipped Mug Coffee
Christiansburg coffee shop saying farewell