7@four: Family Fun Time fundraiser at Hot Shots

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Teri Nance with the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center joined the 7@four crew on Monday to share information about Wednesday’s Family Fun Time at Hot Shots Fundraiser, with proceeds benefitting the Center.

Music, a BBQ dinner, a cake walk, mini golf and a silent auction are among the festivities on June 29th from 3 - 8 p.m. at Hot Shots (13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy).

Vendors and sponsors who would like to be involved or who have any questions can contact 540-238-5509.

To purchase tickets, visit the event’s website.

