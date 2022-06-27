All American Festival and Fireworks event coming to Bedford County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Spring Valley Farm is hosting the All American Festival and Firework event on Sunday, July 3rd from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Everything is free including fireworks, live music, petting zoo, and admission.

Several food trucks and vendors will be on-site.

Spring Valley Farm is located at 1191 Horseshoe Bend Road Moneta, VA

Cash/card both accepted for pony rides and wagon rides.

