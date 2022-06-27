Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

All American Festival and Fireworks event coming to Bedford County

Big fireworks show, live music, and ton of free family fun at Spring Valley Farm in Goodview, Virginia
Spring Valley Farm hosting All American Festival and Fireworks
Spring Valley Farm hosting All American Festival and Fireworks(Melissa Gaona)
By Melissa Gaona
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Spring Valley Farm is hosting the All American Festival and Firework event on Sunday, July 3rd from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Everything is free including fireworks, live music, petting zoo, and admission.

Several food trucks and vendors will be on-site.

Spring Valley Farm is located at 1191 Horseshoe Bend Road Moneta, VA

Cash/card both accepted for pony rides and wagon rides.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
One dead, seven more shot at Pittsylvania Co. party
New River drowning along Parrot River Road.
Wythe County resident found dead in New River
Miss Virginia 2022 - Victoria Chuah
Meet Miss Virginia 2022: Victoria Chuah
Police respond to areas of Campbell Avenue SE after a report of a nearby shooting in Roanoke...
Man injured in shooting in Downtown Roanoke
Sheetz Convenience Store
Sheetz drops some gas prices to below $4

Latest News

Courtesy: Event marketing materials
7@four: Family Fun Time fundraiser at Hot Shots
The race runs from Wednesday until Saturday.
Botetourt County hosts 2022 Amateur Cycling Championship; expect traffic delays
Video of passengers sitting on railcar in a field after Amtrak crash in Missouri on June 27, 2022
Video of passengers sitting on railcar in a field after Amtrak crash in Missouri on June 27, 2022
Monday evening update