All American Festival and Fireworks event coming to Bedford County
Big fireworks show, live music, and ton of free family fun at Spring Valley Farm in Goodview, Virginia
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Spring Valley Farm is hosting the All American Festival and Firework event on Sunday, July 3rd from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Everything is free including fireworks, live music, petting zoo, and admission.
Several food trucks and vendors will be on-site.
Spring Valley Farm is located at 1191 Horseshoe Bend Road Moneta, VA
Cash/card both accepted for pony rides and wagon rides.
