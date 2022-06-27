The Fastest 40 football camp returns this week to Fleming High School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Summer is officially here, and that means sports camps like The Fastest 40 are in full swing.

Led by Mark Harrison, the program teaches kids from age 6 through high school proper posture, along with safe and effective tackling and blocking techniques.

Players from a number of local teams showed up, including the Virginia Spartans, a team made up of homeschool and private school students throughout the region.

They say the techniques learned this week will lead to growth between the lines this coming fall.

“We don’t get looked at as much, we don’t get as many opportunities as public school or private schools get,” said quarterback Matthew King. “We’re a really small team, so just getting an opportunity to show what we can do is nice for us. I think everyone here who showed up is a leader, and I think leaders make or break games, and so I think we can put this into practice with people who aren’t here and get them to step up with us.”

“This is great for all kids,” said Harrison. “This is good for beginners, this is good for advanced players, it’s good for everybody. The Spartans, they’re young, inexperienced, but we want the kids to go off this field with self-esteem, build confidence and we want the guys to say ‘Hey, I want to play football.’”

The camp runs through Wednesday at William Fleming High School.

