Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Feds seize websites after probe of pirated Latin music

(CBS Newspath)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Federal authorities have seized six websites that prosecutors say were illegally distributing copyrighted music to millions of users.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced the seizures Monday of the websites that primarily targeted Latin music. According to an affidavit, agents began investigating the websites in April after a music industry consortium complained.

The websites _ Corourbanos.com, Corourbano.com, Pautamp3.com, SIMP3.com, flowactivo.co and Mp3Teca.ws _ collectively reached about 6.6 million users per month. According to the affidavit, the pirated music drew traffic that allowed the website operators to make money by selling ads on the website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
One dead, seven more shot at Pittsylvania Co. party
New River drowning along Parrot River Road.
Wythe County resident found dead in New River
Miss Virginia 2022 - Victoria Chuah
Meet Miss Virginia 2022: Victoria Chuah
Police respond to areas of Campbell Avenue SE after a report of a nearby shooting in Roanoke...
Man injured in shooting in Downtown Roanoke
Sheetz Convenience Store
Sheetz drops some gas prices to below $4

Latest News

Courtesy: Event marketing materials
7@four: Family Fun Time fundraiser at Hot Shots
The race runs from Wednesday until Saturday.
Botetourt County hosts 2022 Amateur Cycling Championship; expect traffic delays
Video of passengers sitting on railcar in a field after Amtrak crash in Missouri on June 27, 2022
Video of passengers sitting on railcar in a field after Amtrak crash in Missouri on June 27, 2022
Monday evening update