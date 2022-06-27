A few showers and storms early

Cold front brings more rain/storm chances today

Big temperature drop expected

Upper ridge builds in again on Thursday

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Monday will start us off with scattered showers and the possibility for some thunderstorms to develop as a cold front marches through. If we have storms, these will be slow-moving with downpours. The front will likely be out of here by the afternoon which would mean drier conditions will be present for the second half of our work day.

A front will trigger a few showers and storms as it moves across the region.

Temperatures will be much cooler for us with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Low temperatures into Tuesday morning will read in the 50s an low 60s. We hold onto the cooler temperatures for Tuesday, but we say goodbye to the rain showers. Also we get a break from the humidity on Tuesday!

Front brings drier air back into the region. (WDBJ Weather)

High pressure will stick around for most of our work week allowing us to stay dry.

MID-WEEK OUTLOOK

Temperatures will start to climb back up mid-week. Wednesday’s highs will reach the 80s for most. By Thursday we are expecting 80s and even some low 90s to make an appearance as we close out the month of June.

We cool down early this week followed by another major warm-up. (WDBJ Weather)

Chance for rain remains on the low end even for Friday. A cold front approaches the region starting Saturday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Right now our area will not see any impacts from tropical systems. The Atlantic is considered quiet now, but it is possible within the next 5 days two new tropical systems may form. The first is a system that is making its way towards the Caribbean Sea. If this strengthens, it would be considered unusual for this time of year based on how far south it is, but right now the National Hurricane Center believes it will become a tropical depression during the first half of next week. We will continue to monitor this system from afar.

The second system is closer to the United States. This one is located in the Gulf of Mexico and is very weak right now. The track of this will push west.

The tropics are getting a little more active. (WDBJ Weather)

Tropical Names for the 2022 season:

The next two names on the list are Bonnie and Colin. (WDBJ7)

