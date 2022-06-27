Gas prices in Roanoke down 14.6 cents over past week.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 14.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.46 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 16.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.63 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $4.21 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.69 per gallon, a difference of 48 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $4.09 per gallon while the highest was $5.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.90 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88 per gallon today. The national average is up 28.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.79 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

June 27, 2021: $2.83 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.09 per gallon)

June 27, 2020: $1.92 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.17 per gallon)

June 27, 2019: $2.39 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.71 per gallon)

June 27, 2018: $2.51 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.85 per gallon)

June 27, 2017: $2.00 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.24 per gallon)

June 27, 2016: $2.09 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.30 per gallon)

June 27, 2015: $2.53 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.78 per gallon)

June 27, 2014: $3.35 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.68 per gallon)

June 27, 2013: $3.29 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.52 per gallon)

June 27, 2012: $3.04 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.37 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $4.48 per gallon, down 8.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.57 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $4.51 per gallon, down 8.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.59 per gallon.

Virginia- $4.73 per gallon, down 10.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.83 per gallon.

“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”

