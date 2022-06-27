Hometown Local
Here’s what’s happening for Independence Day weekend

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The following is a list of Independence Day weekend events we are aware of. If you have information on events we can add, please email news@wdbj7.com.

July 1 -

Franklin County Independence Festival

July 2 -

Mountain Lake Lodge

Fries Independence Day parade - Saturday at noon, Main Street

Balloons over Rockbridge

Hometown Heroes Recognition - Chatham

July 3-

Clifton Forge Main Street Stars and Stripes

Freedom First Festival - Roanoke (Elmwood Park, River’s Edge Park)

Fireworks on the Riverfront - Lynchburg

Freedom Food Festival - Lexington

July 4 -

Craig County/New Castle - 10 a.m.

Lexington - Children’s Bike Parade

Radford - Celebration in Bisset Park with Fireworks

Buchanan Independence Day parade

Four on the 4th - Vinton

Wytheville July 4th Celebration

Red, White & Bluegrass Community Celebration - Marion

