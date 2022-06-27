Lynchburg roads closed to accommodate protests

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Portions of Church Street are closed as of 4 p.m. Monday until further notice to accommodate scheduled protests, according to the City of Lynchburg.

Closures include Church Street between 8th Street and 10th Street and 9th Street between Church Street and Main Street.

Drivers are asked to be alert to the detour route and use caution when traveling through the area, because of pedestrians.

Social media posts indicate protests are from pro-life groups working to counter weekend protests against the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

