Man arrested for murder after driveway shooting in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wythe County man has been arrested and charged for the killing of a man last Thursday.

Kenneth Sayers is charged with Murder and Possession of Ammunition After Being Convicted of a Felony. He is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without Bond.

The morning of June 23, 2022, Wythe County Sheriff’s deputies found the body of Lloyd Trenton Stilwell in a driveway at 190 Stone Drive in Max Meadows. Stilwell had been shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was was found lying facedown, with no gun nearby.

Sayers, who lives at 150 Stone Drive, had made the original 911 call about the body, saying he was walking his dogs when he found Stillwell. Investigators say he told them he saw a vehicle being driven from the scene, and witnesses throughout the neighborhood reported hearing a single gunshot the night before.

Investigators say Sayers then changed his story to indicate he was present when Stilwell was shot, and he knew who shot him. He said he held Stillwell after he was shot, and said he was threatened by the shooter if he told anyone who had pulled the trigger. He provided a name and description of a male, who was questioned and found not to be involved, according to investigators. Sayers made statements that were inconsistent, according to the sheriff’s office, which led investigators to believe Sayers was involved in Stilwell’s death.

June 24, deputies using a search warrant found ammunition at Sayers’ home, and later admitted to killing Stilwell, according to investigators.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.