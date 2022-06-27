Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

FILE - A person waits in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on May 24, 2022, in...
FILE - A person waits in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. More than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year, according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains of recent years are suddenly becoming Republicans.

Overall, more than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year. That’s according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press.

They include both former Democrats and those previously unaffiliated with either major party.

The phenomenon is playing out in virtually every region of the country — red states, blue states, in cities and in small towns — in the months since President Joe Biden replaced former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
One dead, seven more shot at Pittsylvania Co. party
Miss Virginia 2022 - Victoria Chuah
Meet Miss Virginia 2022: Victoria Chuah
Police respond to areas of Campbell Avenue SE after a report of a nearby shooting in Roanoke...
Man injured in shooting in Downtown Roanoke
New River drowning along Parrot River Road.
Emergency crews respond to New River drowning Saturday
Courtesy: Lynchburg Police
Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center vandalized

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, of Illinois, speaks as former President Donald Trump stands behind her...
Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ‘victory for white life’
Several other demonstrations continue across the nation.
Researchers say Roe v. Wade reversal may impact vulnerable populations
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How US states have banned, limited or protected abortion
VA Politicians React To Roe v. Wade Supreme Court Ruling
VA Politicians React To Roe v. Wade Supreme Court Ruling