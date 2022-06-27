No injuries reported after apartment fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department says no one was injured after an apartment fire in Roanoke County Monday morning.

Crews say they responded around 9:55 a.m. to the 5300 block of Hathorne Rd for a reported commercial fire at an apartment building, the call was later upgraded to a commercial structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found coming from a second-floor apartment and a sprinkler system head that had been activated. The apartment wasn’t occupied at the time of the fire and the building’s fire sprinkler suppression system contained the fire to where it started.

Four apartments were affected by water damage including the apartment where the fire occurred. Crews also found slight smoke damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting property management with sheltering needs.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire was accidental due to unattended cooking and the damage estimate is $25,000.

