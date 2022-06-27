Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

No injuries reported after apartment fire in Roanoke County

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department says no one was injured after an apartment fire in Roanoke County Monday morning.

Crews say they responded around 9:55 a.m. to the 5300 block of Hathorne Rd for a reported commercial fire at an apartment building, the call was later upgraded to a commercial structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found coming from a second-floor apartment and a sprinkler system head that had been activated. The apartment wasn’t occupied at the time of the fire and the building’s fire sprinkler suppression system contained the fire to where it started.

Four apartments were affected by water damage including the apartment where the fire occurred. Crews also found slight smoke damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting property management with sheltering needs.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire was accidental due to unattended cooking and the damage estimate is $25,000.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
One dead, seven more shot at Pittsylvania Co. party
Miss Virginia 2022 - Victoria Chuah
Meet Miss Virginia 2022: Victoria Chuah
Police respond to areas of Campbell Avenue SE after a report of a nearby shooting in Roanoke...
Man injured in shooting in Downtown Roanoke
New River drowning along Parrot River Road.
Emergency crews respond to New River drowning Saturday
Courtesy: Lynchburg Police
Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center vandalized

Latest News

Kenny Sayers mugshot
Man arrested for murder after driveway shooting in Wythe County
Police lights
One adult dead, two kids injured after crash in Wythe County
Brugh Coffee Co. is being sold to Chipped Mug Coffee
Christiansburg coffee shop saying farewell
File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
Percentage of positive COVID tests rises in Virginia