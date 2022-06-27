Hometown Local
One adult dead, two kids injured after crash in Wythe County

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WYTHE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wytheville woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Wythe County Saturday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they responded at 2:34 p.m., to Rt. 52, a half-mile north of Rt. 664.

Thomas W. Ferry, 45, of Wytheville, was driving south on Rt. 52 when he entered a curve in the road. Ferry then drove off the left side of the road, drove down an embankment, hit a fence and flipped several times.

The passenger of the Ford, Dedee Richmond, 53, of Wytheville, died at the scene. An 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, both in the backseat at the time of the crash, were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Ferry wasn’t injured in the crash.

Police are investigating the crash.

460 Project Nearing Completion
The Route 460 project outside Montvale.
Route 460 VDOT project near Montvale to be complete in July
