Part of Roanoke River Greenway closed this week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A small section of the Roanoke River Greenway is closed this week while cable is installed near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

PLAY Roanoke reports that during this project, a section of greenway between Jefferson Bridge and the Pedestrian Bridge will be closed.

The closure will be through Thursday, June 30, from roughly 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.