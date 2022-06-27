Hometown Local
Part of Roanoke River Greenway closed this week

A small section of the Roanoke River Greenway is closed while cable is installed near Carilion...
A small section of the Roanoke River Greenway is closed while cable is installed near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.(PLAY Roanoke)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A small section of the Roanoke River Greenway is closed this week while cable is installed near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

PLAY Roanoke reports that during this project, a section of greenway between Jefferson Bridge and the Pedestrian Bridge will be closed.

The closure will be through Thursday, June 30, from roughly 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

