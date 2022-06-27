Percentage of positive COVID tests rises in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,859,589 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, June 27, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,629 from the 1,857,960 reported Sunday.

Not all weekend numbers are updated by VDH.

Since the pandemic began, 14,171,407 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with an 18.9% positivity rate from tests over the last week, up from the 17.6% reported Friday for the previous seven days.

529 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 532 reported Friday. 112,610 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

As of Monday, there have been 20,521 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 20,519 reported Friday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

