Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Percentage of positive COVID tests rises in Virginia

File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.(CDC, CNN, file)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,859,589 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, June 27, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,629 from the 1,857,960 reported Sunday.

Not all weekend numbers are updated by VDH.

Since the pandemic began, 14,171,407 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with an 18.9% positivity rate from tests over the last week, up from the 17.6% reported Friday for the previous seven days.

Federal one-stop website for COVID info

A look at the CDC COVID-19 risk mask guidance map

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

529 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 532 reported Friday. 112,610 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

As of Monday, there have been 20,521 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 20,519 reported Friday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
One dead, seven more shot at Pittsylvania Co. party
Miss Virginia 2022 - Victoria Chuah
Meet Miss Virginia 2022: Victoria Chuah
Police respond to areas of Campbell Avenue SE after a report of a nearby shooting in Roanoke...
Man injured in shooting in Downtown Roanoke
New River drowning along Parrot River Road.
Emergency crews respond to New River drowning Saturday
Courtesy: Lynchburg Police
Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center vandalized

Latest News

FILE - This image shows Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 being manufactured.
Pfizer says tweaked COVID-19 shots boost omicron protection
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
The protest comes after Friday morning's SCOTUS decision.
Virginia’s abortion laws will not change with SCOTUS Roe v. Wade decision: How local organizations are reacting
The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol...
Juul can keep selling e-cigarettes as court blocks FDA ban