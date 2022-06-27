Hometown Local
Radford tabs Guerra to lead Highlanders baseball program

Guerra played for the Highlanders for two seasons before later serving as an assistant there under Joe Raccuia.
Radford head baseball coach Alex Guerra
Radford head baseball coach Alex Guerra(JMU Athletics)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - After a roughly three-week coaching search, the Radford Highlanders baseball team has a new head coach.

JMU assistant Alex Guerra will reportedly take over at RU following the resignation of coach Karl Kuhn in early June.

As the team’s hitting coach, Guerra had six hitters make all-conference teams in his previous stint at Radford.

