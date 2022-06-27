Radford tabs Guerra to lead Highlanders baseball program

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - After a roughly three-week coaching search, the Radford Highlanders baseball team has a new head coach.

JMU assistant Alex Guerra will reportedly take over at RU following the resignation of coach Karl Kuhn in early June.

Guerra played for the Highlanders for two seasons before later serving as an assistant there under Joe Raccuia.

As the team’s hitting coach, Guerra had six hitters make all-conference teams in his previous stint at Radford.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.