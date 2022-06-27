Roanoke Valley Libraries cancel all overdue fees

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting July 1, there will no longer be fines for overdue materials at any Roanoke Valley public library.

Any fees accrued prior to July 1 will also be waived.

Sheila Umberger, director of libraries for the City of Roanoke, said about sixty percent of children cannot check out books due to outstanding fees.

“Probably the biggest motivator more than anything is making sure that all of our customers have free access to materials and that the fines don’t become a barrier to that,” said Umberger.

Sheila hopes to make reading more accessible to everyone by removing the fines.

There will still be fines for any lost or damaged items, and books are still expected to be returned by their due date.

