Roanoke Valley Libraries going fine-free

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Libraries Consortium announced Monday that starting July 1, its libraries won’t fine for overdue library materials.

Roanoke Valley Libraries consist of Botetourt County, Roanoke City, City of Salem and Roanoke County.

“This is our way of removing any reading barriers,” states Sheila S. Umberger, Director of Roanoke Public Libraries. “Going fine-free will allow more people to enjoy our materials. It is imperative to create an environment that is welcoming, rather than punitive.”

Fines accrued before July 1 will be canceled. However, patrons will be charged for any items that are lost or damaged while checked out.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.